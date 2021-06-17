Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 858,900 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the May 13th total of 599,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 339,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,545. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -95.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,537,000 after buying an additional 22,916,472 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,981,000 after buying an additional 760,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,434,000 after buying an additional 147,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,545,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after buying an additional 43,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,621,000 after buying an additional 1,071,767 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

