Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEP.UN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

BEP.UN opened at C$47.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$13.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.50. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$36.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -120.67%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

