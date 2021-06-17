Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $308.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post $308.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $310.40 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $220.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.16. 626,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,801. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $55,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $31,601,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after acquiring an additional 436,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 111.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,494,000 after acquiring an additional 429,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.