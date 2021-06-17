Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BVRDF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

BVRDF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.55. 109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.54. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $31.62.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

