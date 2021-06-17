BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 123,533 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,372,451.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $37,726.68.

On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $696,127.46.

On Friday, June 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 13,582 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 43,741 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $1,354,319.10.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $617,020.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $509,500.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $287,292.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 25,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $274,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $10.31 on Thursday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFI. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,592,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 503.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 204,791 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 127.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 86,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.