C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Gap Down to $42.11

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.11, but opened at $39.51. C4 Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 2,301 shares traded.

CCCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $28,025.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,598 shares in the company, valued at $578,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $566,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

