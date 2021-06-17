Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Down 5.7%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.96 and last traded at $41.26. 7,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 440,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.11.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Cactus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 1,747.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cactus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

