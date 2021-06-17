Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.31. 4,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 440,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. Equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 67.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,030,000 after buying an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $22,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 731,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 673,241 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,475,000 after purchasing an additional 579,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

