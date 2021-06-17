Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 20.76 on Thursday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 13.79 and a 1 year high of 21.63.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of 20.61 per share, with a total value of 28,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John S. Koudounis acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 20.81 per share, for a total transaction of 249,720.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 267,179.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

