Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAL. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE CAL traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,209. The stock has a market cap of $970.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Caleres has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,335 shares of company stock worth $2,004,146 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

