California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Up 50.6% in May

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the May 13th total of 730,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. California Resources has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.93.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $508,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,791,281 shares of company stock worth $85,966,057 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $408,693,000. Gimbel Daniel Scott lifted its stake in California Resources by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after acquiring an additional 699,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in California Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,657,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

