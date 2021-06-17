Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $30.45

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.45, but opened at $28.87. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CALT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $733.15 million and a PE ratio of -13.12.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). Equities analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,611,000 after buying an additional 697,687 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

