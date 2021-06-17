Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 92,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 43,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PALC opened at $38.59 on Thursday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.