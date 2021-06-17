Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 111.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 635 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $73.44 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -314.81%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

