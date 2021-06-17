Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $292,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000.

NYSEARCA:PJUL opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.