Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $278,000 in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.29% of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50.

