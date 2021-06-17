Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,313,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in HEICO by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 117,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 68,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $142.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.18. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $92.45 and a one year high of $148.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. HEICO’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

