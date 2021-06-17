Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,451 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period.

NYSE:MAV opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

