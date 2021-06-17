Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading 3.2% Higher

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.87. 128,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,165,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -337.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Cameco’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,684,000 after buying an additional 64,239 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 700.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cameco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1,685.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 1,100,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Cameco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 395,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

