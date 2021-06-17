Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Campbell Soup, which has lagged the industry in the past three months, posted drab third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines fell year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, management slashed its fiscal 2021 view. Sales were largely hurt by tough comparisons with the year-ago period, which benefited from the initial pandemic-led demand spike. Further, elevated inflation, rise in supply-chain expenses and some executional headwinds related to the transformation plan plagued the margins. Management expects continued margin pressure in the fourth quarter due to transitioning out from the pandemic-led landscape and stronger inflation. Nonetheless, the company is on track with pricing actions, which is expected to show results in fiscal 2022. Apart from this, brand strength and focus on saving efforts bode well.”

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.55. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Campbell Soup by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Campbell Soup by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.