Canaccord Genuity Cuts HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$7.00

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.11.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of HEXO stock opened at C$7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. HEXO has a 52-week low of C$3.04 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.73.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.