Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of CDPYF opened at $47.17 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.1437 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.11.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

