Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$136.09. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$134.08, with a volume of 1,496,184 shares.

CNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB set a C$122.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC set a C$146.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$135.71. The company has a market cap of C$93.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,919,071.30.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

