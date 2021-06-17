Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSIQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.78.

CSIQ stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.43. 1,100,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,103. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

