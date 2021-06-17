Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CWB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.79.

Shares of CWB opened at C$35.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.59. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.05 and a 1 year high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

