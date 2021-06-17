Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.99 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9916 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.62. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$5.68 and a 12-month high of C$10.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.