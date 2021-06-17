Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.99 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9916 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.98.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.62. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$5.68 and a 12-month high of C$10.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
