Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $272.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $217.00 to $272.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.14.

NVAX stock opened at $176.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax has a 12-month low of $51.81 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.14.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $560,460.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $431,760.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,814,140 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $3,642,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 9,473.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 47,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Novavax by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

