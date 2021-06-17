Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,471,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,740 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.97.

