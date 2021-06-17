Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 1,808 Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEAD. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000.

Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.38. 2,425 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $34.32.

