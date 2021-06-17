Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $591,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $146.38. 35,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,525. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.70 and a twelve month high of $152.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

