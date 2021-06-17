Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 381 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,214,000 after purchasing an additional 136,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IYT traded down $2.76 on Thursday, hitting $264.53. The stock had a trading volume of 239,849 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.45. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

