Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.40 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.59. 32,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.