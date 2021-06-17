Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.97

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.58. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 118,395 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 6.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.97.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,074.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.82%. Research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
