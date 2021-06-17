Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director John P. Brancaccio acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at $134,247. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,825 shares of company stock worth $82,654. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,465. The stock has a market cap of $294.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.82. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.