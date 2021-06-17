Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director John P. Brancaccio acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at $134,247. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,825 shares of company stock worth $82,654. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,465. The stock has a market cap of $294.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.82. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.