Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report $68.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.40 million and the highest is $70.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $42.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $256.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.98 million to $257.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $303.73 million, with estimates ranging from $293.25 million to $310.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.