Carl Ledbetter Sells 50,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,579,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,362. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.05 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $101.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

