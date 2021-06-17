Carlson Capital L P Buys New Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.52.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total transaction of $964,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,458,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,567 shares of company stock worth $5,791,744. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $306.68 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.69 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.