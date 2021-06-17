Carlson Capital L P Reduces Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Carlson Capital L P decreased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83,279 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,932 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

