Carlson Capital L P Sells 431,841 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,841 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISH. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 981.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 625,028 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 561,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,185,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

