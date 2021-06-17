Carlson Capital L P Sells 81,416 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Carlson Capital L P cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,416 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.05% of Cboe Global Markets worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,776,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,966,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,783,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after buying an additional 588,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,538,000 after buying an additional 121,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.