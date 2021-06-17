Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 416,309 Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 416,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC owned 1.37% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTBD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,270. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

