Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.69 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.28. 268,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,544,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.61. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $208.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

