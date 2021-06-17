Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,438,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $69,294,000.

IWN traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,941. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.74 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

