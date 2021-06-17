Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.94. 7,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,920. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

