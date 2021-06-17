Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 27,858 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,898,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after buying an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.22. 43,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,769. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

