Castle Trading Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $13,173.78 and $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

