Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get Catalent alerts:

Separately, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $107.79 on Monday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $69.52 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.