Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

CDR stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.19 million, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.05. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%. On average, analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cedar Realty Trust Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

