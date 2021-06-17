Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Celestica were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Celestica by 69.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 228,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 93,606 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Celestica by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 669,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 37,841 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 17.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,978,000 after buying an additional 1,319,320 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

