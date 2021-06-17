CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick Sells 100,000 Shares

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$51,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,315,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,181,031.99.

Shares of CVX traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.51. 56,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,500. CEMATRIX Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53. The firm has a market cap of C$57.49 million and a PE ratio of -3.62.

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of CEMATRIX in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.